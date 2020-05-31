Pleasant start to the week; hot and muggy end to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with overnight low temperatures in the mid-40s, from the NC mountains to the mid and upper 50s for the Piedmont.
Monday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Tuesday will be another pleasant day with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Hotter temperatures quickly return for Wednesday with highs around 90 degrees under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
An isolated, stray shower will be possible.
Thursday and Friday will stay warm and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible.
Next weekend looks to remain warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°, with a few rain showers and storms.
Enjoy the pleasant start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
