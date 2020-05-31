Myrtle Beach police make arrests after protesters remain out past 6 p.m. curfew

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Protests over the death of George Floyd took place Sunday in Myrtle Beach.
On Sunday afternoon, dozens gathered outside of the Ted E. Collins Law Enforcement Center at Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street to protest.
Many could be heard chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Stand with us.”
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers addressed a group blocking the entrance to the law enforcement center.
“While everyone has the right to assemble peacefully the critical public safety services of the department must continue to operate,” Vest said.
The protest continued down to Plyler Park after Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and several officers marched with the protesters.
Around 4:30 p.m., a number of protesters returned to the law enforcement center, where several officers were seen in riot gear.
Vest said some people have been charged, but the exact number was not immediately available.
By 5:10 p.m., members of the demonstration could be heard saying police were working to release the protesters if the protest was moved onto the sidewalk and out of the street.
“We are working with the leaders in the group and one person was released with a courtesy citation. We are continuing to work to encourage peaceful expression within the law," Vest said.
Around 6:40 p.m., after the curfew went into place, police started pushing the crowds back down Mr. Joe White Avenue, away from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. They were heard over a loudspeaker asking the crowds to disperse or they would be arrested.
WMBF News saw police take a dozen people into custody and loaded them into a bus.
South Carolina state. Rep. Alan Clemmons said he spoke with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel about Myrtle Beach Police Department’s response to the protest.
“He shared his view that Myrtle Beach Chief of Police, Amy Prock, has the protest situation 'well in hand. ‘She has the full support of state law enforcement assets at the flip of the switch, if needed,’” Clemmons posted on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.