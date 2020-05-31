Man falls through sidewalk grate during protests in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital after falling through a sidewalk grate during protests in uptown Charlotte late Saturday night.
As officers were pushing back those who were protesting the death of George Floyd, one man walking along the sidewalk fell through an opening to a parking deck. Protesters began screaming for help.
According to police, protesters began throwing rocks at the firefighters who were trying to rescue the man.
The man was rushed emergency to Atrium-Main, according to Medic.
