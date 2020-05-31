LIVE AT 1 PM: Gov. McMaster addresses protests that turned violent in Columbia, Charleston

Gov. McMaster addresses protests that turned violent in SC on Saturday
By Laurel Mallory | May 31, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 1:02 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Sunday afternoon in the wake of protests in Columbia and Charleston on Saturday.

McMaster will be joined by law enforcement officials at 1 p.m.

In Columbia, a peaceful rally at the State House continued to Columbia Police Department headquarters.

During the late afternoon, chaos broke out and protesters began throwing rocks and vandalizing buildings. Three CPD cruisers were torched.

The organizer of the protest told WIS those responsible for the violence were outside agitators who do not represent Black Lives Matter or their intent.

