Like lower humidity? We’ve got it!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After quite a few downright soggy days, we are looking at a big change starting today.
Yesterday it was muggy and we were only one degree shy of 90 degrees. Today will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Monday will be almost exactly the same. Soak it up because it won’t last forever. In fact, it won’t even last through the week.
Tuesday will be another pleasant day. Highs will be in the low 80s and rain chances remain low. By Wednesday the heat and humidity will turn right back on . Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through the rest of the week and into next weekend. We will also bring back the afternoon thunderstorm chance. There’s a 30 percent chance on Thursday and Saturday and a 50% chance on Friday.
Make the most of your Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
