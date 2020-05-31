Gov. Cooper weighs in on George Floyd protests: ‘I am grateful for those seeking justice peacefully’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper took to Twitter early Sunday to weigh in on the George Floyd protests that have taken place in North Carolina cities, and across the country, over the past several nights.
“I am in continuing contact with Emergency Management leaders about violence occurring in some of our cities,” Cooper tweeted. “Frustrating that planned peaceful protests about real systemic racism are marred. I am grateful for those seeking justice peacefully.”
Floyd died May 25 in a neighborhood south of Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a white officer was seen kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree and second-degree manslaughter in his death.
“George Floyd and so many others should be alive right now,” Cooper posted on Twitter.
Floyd’s death spurred protests throughout Charlotte the past two nights, resulting in several arrests.
