Demonstrators gather in Charlotte to protest death of George Floyd for third day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Demonstrators gathered in large crowds at various locations in uptown Charlotte Sunday during the third straight day of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.
Sunday’s demonstrations began around 1 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte. The “ThugLifeProtest" demonstration appeared to have more than 100 attendees before 2 p.m.
Just after 2:30, the group began marching out of Romare Bearden and further into uptown, chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, police brutality has got to go.”
Earlier, people gathered and held signs as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers walked through the crowds and talked with the protestors. Speakers urged fellow protesters to remain peaceful and stay safe.
“I understand you are upset but we have children out here we are not rioting or looting,” said one protest organizer.
The protests come after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He is also accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.
Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.
Since Floyd’s May 25 death, protests have been carried out in cities across the country - some turning violent and destructive at times.
Saturday’s protests in Charlotte remained mostly peaceful for several hours. Crowds grew throughout the day and continued into the night.
Police said at least 30 protesters were arrested over the last few hours of the demonstrations and into the morning hours. The charges ranged from assault to illegal gun possession to possession of a dangerous weapon at a demonstration.
Business were damaged throughout the night. Officers found shell casings inside the Panera Bread restaurant and BB&T bank. Kings Kitchen and Discovery Place also incurred expensive damage.
As the protest escalated, a group of protesters threw rocks at firefighters who were responding to an emergency call uptown.
Charlotte and Mecklenburg leaders declared a State of Emergency after Friday’s protests and ahead of the second night of protests in Charlotte on Saturday.
Charlotte’s protests began on Friday night. They remained mostly peaceful until sunset, when things turned more violent. CMPD says that rioters threw rocks and explosives at officers, damaged police property and community businesses.
Two officers were treated for injuries and were released from the hospital. Another officer suffered serious injuries.
Police also confirmed that 15 people were arrested, including Charlotte Council member Braxton Winston.
“The community’s voice is important to the CMPD," CMPD said in a statement Friday night, "and we will always work to safeguard and facilitate peaceful and lawful protests that do not injure our officers, threaten the safety of the community they serve and lead to the destruction of property.”
