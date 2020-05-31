City Manager Payne proposes $268 million FY 2020-21 budget for Concord

New for FY2020-21, the recommendation includes designating the equivalent of 2.5 cents of the tax rate towards City Council's goal of creating dedicated funding for Parks & Recreation and Affordable Housing (1 cent for each), and increasing the supplemental funding for State transportation projects by 0.5 cents to a total of 2.5 cents. Each penny of the City's tax rate generates approximately $1.35 million. The City Manager recommends funding half of these amounts initially, and then funding the remaining half through either improved General Fund revenues or appropriating fund balance (savings).