Protesters hold rally, march in downtown Charleston for George Floyd

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 100 people who gathered Saturday in downtown Charleston for a Black Lives Matter rally are marching down Charleston’s King Street.
They gathered at 2 p.m. at Marion Square to rally for George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed while being restrained by police.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., protesters began marching down King Street. They have since turned and are walking back up King Street toward Marion Square.
Protesters chanted “No silence” and “Black Lives Matter” and held signs, some of which read, “I can’t breathe,” the words Floyd was heard repeating in video widely circulated Monday.
There was a strong police presence watching the scene. At one point, there were tense moments when a line of police officers stood face to face with marchers. After several minutes, police moved to the side to allow the march to continue.
Earlier during the march, someone appeared to jump onto a car and try to throw something, but others immediately yelled at him to get down. There has been a resounding theme from everyone at the rally that they want this to stay peaceful.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds commented on Floyd’s death.
“There needs to be justice, just like when anyone commits a crime," Reynolds said. "I’m appalled by it, I’m angry about it.”
Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck and kept it there for more than eight minutes.
The incident touched off days of violent protests in Minneapolis and protests in other American cities.
In Columbia, protesters held a rally Saturday at noon that began at the South Carolina State House and continued in a march to the Columbia Police station. Columbia Police officers were waiting for the protesters outside the police station in riot gear.
Minnesota authorities arrested Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd, on Friday after three days of protests which escalated in violence. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is acknowledging the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s violent protests. He says the state will take over the response.
The event is being hosted by the local Peoples Solidarity Society activist group along with Black Lives Matter.
