Protest heads to CMPD Headquarters in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protests continued in Charlotte on Saturday.
Hundreds gathered, carried signs and chanted, seeking justice, less than a week after a black man died while a Minnesota police officer kneeled on his head.
George Floyd was seen on video telling officers ‘I can’t breathe.’ He then lost consciousness and died on the streets on Minneapolis.
The actions of the law enforcement have led to many demonstrations across the country. Police departments, both locally and nationally, have condemned the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department.
On Saturday, more protesters swarmed together on Charlotte streets, and in neighboring communities, to share their anger.
Demonstrations were organized in uptown Charlotte, near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Headquarters and the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
This group is starting marching through uptown, on its way to the police headquarters, “no justice, no peace.”
There were lots of cheers when one of the pastor acknowledged that there’s "Black, White, Asian and Latino people who make up the entire group."
“Black Lives Matter” chants continued to echo.
WBTV was at a peaceful “White Allies” demonstration at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.
The protest invited people to “show up, stand up and show out.”
Jennifer Moxley, one of the event’s organizers, said “White silence must end.”
Other protesters made their points known with signs, letting those in the black community that many in the white community are standing with them.
“White people own this issue and we need to stand with Black brothers and sisters,” said one protester at Marshall Park.
Other’s spoke out.
“You guys are starting to see, and we appreciate you,” said a man who spoke at the White Allies protest.
On Friday night, about 250 protesters gathered outside of the Beatties Ford CMPD precinct. Charlotte police were standing guard at the front of the building. CMPD said their Civil Emergency Unit was deployed and declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.
Police tweeted that several protesters started to throw rocks and objects at officers as they continued to facilitate protesters’ right to demonstrate. Police also tweeted that several protesters had damaged police cruisers and continued to throw rocks at officers and the Metro Division office.
Charlotte police told a WBTV reporter that protesters looted the Food Lion on Beatties Ford Road. Police say they smashed windows using bricks and were inside for about 15 minutes. This grocery store is about 0.5 miles from the police station
CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney confirmed Charlotte City Council member at-large Braxton Winston was arrested during the protest for failure to disperse. Winston was seen in the area during the protest, speaking with both police and protesters.
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer, seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was fired. Then, on Friday, he was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.
