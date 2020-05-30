Pleasant and dry start to the week; hot and muggy end to next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather will develop for Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, less muggy conditions and dry conditions expected through the day.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will be comfortable with cool mornings in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80 degrees. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue.
Wednesday will begin our warming trend with partly cloudy skies, isolated rain showers and storms and high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Thursday will be even warmer with high temperatures around 90 degrees, and a few showers and storms.
A cold front is expected to move into the Carolinas on Friday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible, with high temperatures expected to stay in the upper 80s.
Next weekend looks to remain warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s, with a few rain showers and storms.
Enjoy the pleasant start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
