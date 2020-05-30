Dozens take to the streets in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A peaceful mobile protest held during the afternoon in downtown Salisbury turned a little more tense as darkness fell.
Approximately three dozen protesters took up places on the four corners of the square, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” and “I Can’t Breathe,” among other things. Many in the group held signs and shouted as cars drove by, many in support of the protesters.
Some of the demonstrators walked down to Church Street and shouted at a group of people who said they had come to protect the Confederate statue.
At one point a Salisbury Police officer came over and spoke to the group, telling them they could continue the demonstration, but had to stay on the sidewalk and not be out in the road.
Some in the crowd set off various types of loud fireworks and smoke bombs, including one in front of WBTV.
After a few hours, police then began blocking streets leading to the square. After a while, traffic disappeared and the demonstration broke up.
Several protesters broke from the crowd and walked down East Innes chanting an obscene phrase at police. They walked through the Speedway gas station parking lot, then back out again.
By 10:50 pm it appeared that the protesters had left the area. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.
