Dozens take part in ‘mobile protest’ through downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black estimated that at least 100 vehicles were involved in a mobile protest through downtown Salisbury on Saturday afternoon.
The protest began on the at Liberty and N. Main. Drivers turned left on Church Street, drove to Horah, then back onto S. Main to go through downtown with horns blaring.
Many of the cars were decorated with signs saying “Black Lives Matter,” No Justice, No Peace, or “Say Their Names,” referring to the names of three people, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery. Taylor and Floyd were killed in incidents involving police, Arbery was killed in an incident in Georgia involving two civilians.
The protest was organized by Women For Community Justice.
Police were seen in the area, helping to keep traffic moving. Some people stood on the sidewalks holding signs, others just stood and watched the cars as they made several laps.
“I think this is wonderful, all lives matter,” said a woman named Sylvia. “Everybody deserves justice.”
