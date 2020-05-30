Curfew in effect for downtown Columbia due to violent protests, 4 officers injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters in Columbia marched from the South Carolina State House to the police headquarters to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police officers were waiting for the protesters outside the police station in riot gear.
The protest, titled “I Can’t Breathe,” started around 12 p.m. Saturday.
Organizers for the Columbia event say blacks leaders across the nation called for a national march.
Floyd died in police custody after he became unresponsive when a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
It was captured on video and has caused national outrage. Floyd said several times he couldn’t breathe.
The protest started off peaceful but then turned violent. Rocks were thrown and police cars were vandalized and set on fire.
As of 8 p.m., officials continue to monitor crowds. The Columbia Fire Department is traveling around the city and putting out fires.
Several businesses in the Vista, including Carolina Western Pub and Blue Marlin, have been vandalized and broken into.
During the protest, WIS reporter Miranda Parnell was hit in the head by a rock. She later tweeted about the experience.
She says a person wearing a MAGA hat showed up at the rally, protestors confronted that person. Rocks were then thrown and one of them hit Miranda.
Miranda was taken from the scene to an area hospital and is ok.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department held a presser addressing the protest.
Mayor Steve Benjamin announced a curfew will be in effect for downtown Columbia and the Vista.
This curfew is effective immediately starting tonight at 6 p.m. until Monda, June 1.
Those who violate the curfew will be arrested. Police will be assertive and aggressive in effecting the curfew.
“Folks should not come downtown or the vista for dinner or socializing,” CPD PIO Jennifer Timmons said.
Chief Skip Holbrook said 4 officers were injured during the protest. One of the officers has injuries that are considered serious.
Holbrook confirmed that shots were fired. One person has been taken into custody and several arrests have been made.
Officers did not return fire according to Holbrook.
The COMET announced that they will be temporarily shutting down the transit system. Riders needing to continue to their destinations, please use COMET@Night Lyft code RideCOMET2059. Bus services will resume Sunday.
