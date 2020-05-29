Troopers: 16-year-old driver strikes, kills pedestrian in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a teenage driver Friday afternoon in Chester County.
A 16-year-old was driving down SC 901, near Nell Ramsey Road, about two miles south of Edgemoore.
The teenager lost control of his 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee and struck the pedestrian, who was walking along the shoulder, and a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian’s name has not been released.
The 16-year-old was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for treatment.
Troopers did not say if the driver will be facing charges.
No other information was provided.
