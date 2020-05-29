Strong storms moving through with potential for severe wind gusts, hail and flash flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The unstable atmosphere continues to produce downpours and thunderstorms across the WBTV viewing area through the afternoon and evening hours.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston, York and Chester counties until 6 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Indian Trail, Monroe and Waxhaw North Carolina until 1:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston and York Counties around 11:45 a.m. That warning expired at 12:15 p.m.
While a majority of the storm cells will not become severe, there’s the potential for the for isolated pockets of severe winds gusts and hail. Additionally, heavy downpours that move slowly over the area could cause flash flooding.
Despite the focus on strong storms, some areas will remain warm, humid and rather dry as highs are set to break past the 80° mark before the sunsets today.
Isolated storms are possible after sunset and through the night, however, most communities will experience calmer and milder conditions as temperatures dip down into the mid 60s overnight.
Clouds will overtake the skies by mid-morning Saturday into the early afternoon hours as a cold front treks across the Mountains, Foothills and Piedmont during the afternoon. Every neighborhood won't get wet, but there's decent chance for the development of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms ahead of the front.
Even with the potential for another round of wet weather, highs will manage to reach into lower 80s Saturday afternoon.
As the front slips south of the region Sunday morning, clearing skies and drier air will final takeover lasting through the middle of next week.
The calmer conditions will also be accompanied cooler than average high temperatures in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday before the 80s return Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain chances are very low for the entire workweek at this time.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
