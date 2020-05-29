Scammers pose as deputies from Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local sheriff’s department is warning about an increase in elaborate phone scams designed to rip you off by getting your personal and confidential information.
Callers say these fake cops sound like the real thing.
Misty, who is requesting that WBTV conceals her identity, is concerned about a call she received earlier this week from someone claiming to be with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged deputy indicated Misty was in real trouble after missing jury duty and that she was in contempt of court.
“They actually had my name, my date of birth, my address, names of my family members and they were English speaking and they also had a southern accent which can be expected in our area," Misty said.
The caller even knew her children’s names, including one that had recently died.
“He told me he was so sorry, his condolences," Misty said.
Misty was told she needed to appear for jury duty and to face the contempt of court charge.
Then, the caller then hung up.
Misty called back the number on her caller ID.
The same person answered “Catawba County Sheriff’s Department."
Scared and concerned, she called the court and verified there was no reference to any missed jury duty or charges for Contempt of Court.
Sheriff Don Brown said his office has received several similar complaints
”Recently we’ve had several where individuals were calling folks and telling them they’re a sheriff’s deputy, and even in some cases, they are saying that they’re, the sheriff, and telling them that either their social security number has been compromised or that they owe money to the IRS," Brown said.
Sheriff Brown said the sheriff’s office would never call someone for these types of matters.
His best advice is to contact law enforcement so they can start an investigation to try and track these people down.
“If nothing else, just ignore the call and don’t give any personal information out, don’t agree to transfer any money, anything like that,” said Brown.
Misty also contacted the Attorney General’s office to make them aware of the scam call.
“The Attorney General’s office secretary I spoke with reported that this is a very organized scam and explained to me it’s repeat offenders from the jail system or the prison system - they’re finding out deputies’ names and badge numbers while they’re incarcerated and they’re imitating those deputies when they’re calling people,” Misty said.
WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton tried to confront the scam callers to see what is going on.
However, the phone number used is now disconnected.
Misty is just glad she never lost any money or gave out personal information.
Now, she is speaking out to warn others who could get a similar call.
“He had so much of my personal information that it did make me feel like this was a very convincing scam that could put a lot of people at a huge threat for losing money to him,” Misty said.
Impersonating a law enforcement officer could result in criminal charges.
