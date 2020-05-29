Rabies confirmed in skunk in Caldwell County

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A case of the rabies was confirmed in Caldwell County.
A skunk was found in the Granite Falls area and was tested for the rabies virus. It is the second skunk from the Granite Falls area to have tested positive for rabies. It is also the third confirmed rabies case in Caldwell County.
Officials are urging residents in the Granite Falls area to keep their pets indoors for the next 10 days.
However, when pets are outdoors, they should be on a leash or supervised and wearing a collar and their rabies tag.
Animal Control will hold a mobile rabies clinic on Wednesday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shuford Recreation Center. Only one-year vaccines will be offered, and the cost is $8 per vaccine.
Officials say that rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. The virus is found in the saliva of an animal with rabies and is usually transmitted by a bite or scratch. Rabies is common in NC wildlife. Raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats are the most common carriers of the disease.
In 2018, the latest year with statistic available, there were 142 rabid raccoons and 55 rabid foxes identified in the state. There were also 24 rabid bats and 56 rabid skunks identified. These animals can transmit rabies to dogs and cats; 13 cats and 3 dogs were identified with rabies last year.
Because rabies is fatal and can also be transmitted to people, vaccination of dogs and cats against rabies is required by law in North Carolina.
People can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions:
· Make sure all your companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.
· Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.
· If a bat is found inside your home, you should contact Animal Control.
· If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal wear gloves to protect yourself from the
infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.
· Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.
· Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.
