One person struck, three others injured when car slams into tree in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and three others injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree in north Charlotte Friday mornning.
The wreck happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of LaSalle Street and Haines Street, near the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park. Medic said of the four injured, two suffered life-threatening injuries and two suffered serious injuries. All were rushed to the hospital.
The injuries involve the pedestrian who was struck and three people in the vehicle. No names have been released.
Police at the scene said the crash may have happened when the driver had a medical issue, but they are still working to confirm that information.
The roadway was closed in both directions while crews worked at the scene.
No further information has been released.
