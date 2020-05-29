SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum opened to the public on Thursday with a new outdoor-only self-guided tour, the Transportation Trail. This walking tour and other new procedures are in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including:
- Outdoor-only self-guided Transportation Trail tour featuring a one-way directional path through the museum grounds.
- Online/no contact ticket purchase.
- Drive-up booth ticket purchase for those who do not buy in advance.
- Hand sanitizer stations and increased frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms.
- Protective barriers at ticket sales and information desks.
- Our gift shop will be open with limited capacity.
Areas that remain closed include:
- All exhibit buildings will be closed.
- Children’s play area.
- Picnic shelters.
- Train and turntable rides will not be offered at this time.
Transportation Trail self-guided tours are offered at a reduced rate, just $3 per person, all ages, 3 and up. Children 2 and under are free. Sales tax and ticket fees apply.
Visit www.nctrans.org for secure online purchase through Etix. Tickets are on sale now.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services – WEAR a cloth face covering; WAIT in line at least six feet away from others, and WASH hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, you should postpone your visit.
