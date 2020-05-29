Hundreds gather in Charlotte to protest against death of George Floyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people are gathering in Charlotte Friday evening to protest against the death of George Floyd, the man who died in police custody in Minnesota.
The white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder Friday, and authorities imposed an overnight curfew in Minneapolis to try to stem three nights of protests that left dozens of stores burned and looted.
Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case. He was also accused of ignoring another officer at the scene who expressed concerns about the black man as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe. Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a small grocery store.
CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney sat down with Charlotte activists on Friday to condemn the actions of those officers in Minneapolis.
“It is ridiculous. It is disgusting,” Putney said. “It is frustrating, and I am getting tired of it. It’s a slap in the face to all of the good officers who are doing fantastic work. This sets us back decades.”
Earlier in the day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were seen blocking off a side road next to their Beatties Ford police station to prepare for the protesters.
By 6:36 p.m., several protesters were seen starting to gather in Charlotte.
Protests over Floyd’s death spread across the nation on Friday.
