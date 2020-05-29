First Alert: Tropical humidity leads to more downpours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Mixed clouds and sunshine with tropical humidity levels and warm afternoon readings in the low to mid 80s are forecast today.
With saturated ground and more thundershowers back in our forecast as well, we’ve declared a first alert, as there are still concerns for heavy downpours that could lead to additional flash flooding and gusty winds that could topple more trees.
Thundershowers may be slow to die down tonight and patchy fog and low clouds will redevelop as low temperatures settle back into the muggy 60s.
There may still be a couple of thundershowers around Saturday, though the chance appears to be lower as compared to recent days. Saturday will still be warm and very sticky with highs temperatures in the low to middle 80s before drier conditions and sunshine return on Sunday – and with no rain in the forecast!
Cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and just as important – much lower humidity – will dominate through the first half of next week!
Looking ahead, rain chances should remain very low through the midweek period though our temperatures will start to rebound into the upper 80s to maybe even 90° Wednesday and Thursday.
Stay updated on weather in your area with WBTV’s First Alert Weather App.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.