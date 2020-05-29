Few rain showers linger for Saturday, yet pleasant weather is ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight into Saturday as a cold front moves into the Carolinas.
Some storms may be strong with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the upper 60s.
Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers and storms possible during the day.
Saturday high temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 80s.
Pleasant weather will develop for Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, less muggy conditions and dry conditions expected throughout the day.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will be comfortable with cool mornings in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue.
Wednesday will begin our warming trend with partly cloudy skies, isolated rain showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday will be even warmer with high temperatures around 90 degrees and a few showers and storms.
A cold front is expected to move into the Carolinas on Friday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible, and high temperatures expected in the upper 80s.
Enjoy your weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
