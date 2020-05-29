Ex-warehouse employee charged with stealing 2 pallets of crab legs, robbing security guard

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody on Wednesday after robbing a security guard and stealing two pallets of crab legs from a food distribution center in Lexington.
Authorities said Johnathan Dorsey has been charged with armed robbery, second-degree burglary, and kidnapping.
“Detectives working on this case know Dorsey wasn’t working alone,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “They’ve determined he and other co-defendants had a pistol as they threatened a contract security guard at the US Foods distribution center January 18.”
Investigators said Dorsey and the other suspects tied up the security guard and left him face down before taking his cell phone and his key card to gain access to the warehouse. Once inside, the suspects took about $8,400 in crab legs.
Dorsey has also been charged with two counts of breach of trust as a former employee at U.S. Foods. According to the officials, Dorsey stole more than 100 cases of crab legs worth nearly $36,000 in October.
Dorsey has been released on bond. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.
