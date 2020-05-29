Coroner: Person dead in accident at York County work site near NC line

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person has died in what appears to be an accidental death outside a York County industrial site, coroner officials said.
The death Friday morning is being investigated as an accident, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.
The coroner’s office and S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating, Gast said.
The incident happened in the overnight hours at the Stanley Black & Decker site, 4041 Pleasant Road, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies, highway patrol troopers, EMS, Flint Hill Fire Department, and the coroner’s office were dispatched to the scene, Faris said.
No other information has been released.