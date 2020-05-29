Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston arrested during George Floyd protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston was arrested during a protest over the death of George Floyd Friday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney.
Police say that more than 250 protesters assembled at the Beatties Ford Road police station.
Putney said Winston was arrested for “failure to disperse.”
Winston was in the middle of officers and protesters.
Police say several people were arrested as hundreds are gathering in Charlotte Friday evening to protest against the death of George Floyd, the man who died in police custody in Minnesota.
Protesters gathered outside of Beatties Ford CMPD precinct. Charlotte police were standing guard at the front of the building .CMPD said their Civil Emergency Unit was deployed and declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.
CMPD tweeted that several protesters started to throw rocks and objects at officers as they continued to facilitate protesters’ right to demonstrate. Police also tweeted that several protesters had damaged police cruisers and continued to throw rocks at officers and the Metro Division office.
