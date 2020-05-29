Cabarrus Health Alliance offers on-site drive-through COVID-19 testing

Increased testing is an important strategy to allow for the appropriate easing of certain COVID-19 restrictions at both the state and local level. “Community testing is a metric that we are watching closely. Accessibility of tests is crucial to control the spread of the virus so that those infected can isolate until they can no longer spread COVID-19,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Health Director and CEO at CHA. “The caveat is that the more testing we do, the more positive cases we will have,” she continued. “The goal is to keep the percent positive at 10% or less as community testing expands.”