Body found floating in Kings Mountain lake, investigation underway

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man’s body was found floating in a lake in Kings Mountain Friday, police say.
Kings Mountain Police made the discovery around 11 a.m. after they got a call about a body floating in Moss Lake.
During the investigation, the man was identified as Paul Edgar Reid Jr.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.
Officials did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.