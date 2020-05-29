Antibody testing continues in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - People in Burke County lined up at Patton High School on Friday as another round of COVID-19 antibody testing was conducted.
The Psalms/Solid Rock Medicine group administered the tests for the second week in a row.
Officials said it is important to know how many people in Burke County may have already had the virus, and the antibody tests are one way to find out.
“It definitely helps to find out where the trend is,” said Cynthia Biddix.
Last week, 329 antibody tests were administered and the results were surprising.
They expected the results would show that dozens of people have had the virus.
Instead, Biddix said, "We had a total of 5.”
Biddixbelieves it’s an indication of what social distancing and other protective measures can do but does not think people should let their guard down.
“We need to keep social distancing,” Biddix said.
Though it is hoped a positive test would mean the person has some immunity, the science has not confirmed that, so far.
“We don’t know that yet,” Biddix said.
Testing for the virus and the antibodies will continue, she says, with another drive-in opportunity for Burke County residents next week.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.