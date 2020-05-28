You will soon be able to get COVID test at CVS drive-thrus across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Catherine Muccigrosso/Charlotte Observer) - CVS Health is opening more than 50 drive-thru COVID-19 tests sites in North Carolina, including many in Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and Cary.
On Friday, 55 CVS pharmacies will begin offering the self-swab tests, the company said in a press release. The goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests a month.
“We’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. “We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
Tests will be available to people who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Coronavirus symptoms can include a fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, according to the CDC.
To take a test, make an appointment at CVS.com beginning Friday.
The swab test will be provided with a test kit at the drive-thru only, and completed under the observation of a CVS worker, the release said. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, with results available in about three days.
Here are the testing sites in North Carolina.
CVS TESTING IN CHARLOTTE
▪ 9628 Rea Road
▪ 115 W. Arrowood Road
▪ 10730 Providence Road
▪ 9915 Park Cedar Drive
▪ 9805 Rocky River Road
▪ 11430 N. Tryon St.
▪ 8420 Steele Creek Road
▪ 4098 Houston Field Court
TESTING NEAR RALEIGH
▪ Raleigh: 2340 Spring Forest Road; 6840 Glenwood Ave.; 3500 Wake Forest Road; 13304 Leesville Church Road; 3051 New Bern Ave.
▪ Durham: 930 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; 6911 Garrett Road; 5311 Roxboro Road; 3573 Hillsborough Road
▪ Clayton: 32 Village Center Drive
▪ Garner: 790 Timber Drive
▪ Cary: 5859 Tryon Road; 2797 Highway 55; 7025 Winston Hill Drive; 2994 Kildaire Farm Road
▪ Chapel Hill: 11314 US 15-501
OTHER NC TESTING SITES
▪ Aberdeen: 1550 N. Sandhills Blvd.
▪ Asheboro: 440 East Dixie Drive
▪ Asheville: 1080 Hendersonville Road
▪ Beaufort: 1703 Live Oak St.
▪ Boone: 2147 Blowing Rock Road
▪ Burlington: 2017 W. Webb Ave.
▪ Matthews: 3610 Mathews-Mint Hill Road; 3310 Siskey Parkway
▪ Concord: 1260 Union St.
▪ Davidson: 2002 Shiloh Church Road
▪ Fayetteville: 3362 Bragg Blvd.; 100 Law Road; 7469 Rockfish Road
▪ Gastonia: 3658 South New Hope Road
▪ Greensboro: 4310 W. Wendover Ave.; 2210 Fleming Road
▪ Hendersonville: 1605 Four Seasons Blvd.
▪ Hickory: 1220 Highway 321 NW
▪ Leland: 1132 East Cutler Crossing
▪ Morehead: 5020 Arendell St.
▪ Shelby: 105 E. College Ave.
▪ Stanley: 442 Highway 27 S.
▪ Statesville: 178 Turnersburg Highway
▪ Summerfield: 4601 US Highway 220 N.
▪ Wake Forest: 245 Roosevelt Ave. East
▪ Waxhaw: 1142 N. Broom St.
▪ Wilmington: 4600 Oleander Drive; 2302 S. 17th St.
▪ Winston-Salem: 606 Coliseum Drive; 3333 Robinhood Road; 5001 Country Club Road
There are nearly 250 other COVID-19 testing locations statewide, mostly at hospitals and health sites.
State health officials reported Wednesday that at least 24,870 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 838 have died, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.