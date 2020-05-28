'That time is not now’; Gov. Cooper responds as Senate wants to reopen N.C. bars despite executive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper responded Thursday as state legislators are wading into his business reopening decisions.
The state Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to let bars serve customers outdoors, despite his recent executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19.
“We’re six days into Phase 2 and on a day when we’re seeing some of our highest numbers of hospitalizations and death, the senate wants to open bars," Gov. Cooper said. "These decisions are difficult, but they are made with daily briefings from doctors and healthcare experts.”
The Democratic governor says his decision shuttering bars until at least late June is based on data and science. Republicans and some business owners have questioned his orders, calling them uneven and devastating to the state economy.
“This legislation would mean that even if there is a surge of COVID-19 that would overwhelm our hospitals, that bars still stay open,” Gov. Cooper said.
Most Senate Democrats joined GOP counterparts in sending the measure to the House.
“I know that it is a tough time for business, and I believe that there will be a time when we can open bars, but that time is not now and I hope that the House will look at this carefully and senators will reconsider their choice about this,” Gov. Cooper said.
The North Carolina Bar & Tavern Association announcing that it will file a lawsuit in reaction to the state reopening restaurants and breweries at 50 percent capacity, but leaving bars and nightclubs closed. The group says it will file the lawsuit Friday if there are no changes to the Phase 2 executive order.
“We’ve got to keep the health and safety of North Carolinians as our Number one priority,” Gov. Cooper said.
State health officials say the number of positive virus cases exceed 25,000. On Thursday, North Carolina continued to see hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rise again on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 708 people currently hospitalized, which is the highest number reported yet by the state.
