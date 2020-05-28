Rowan Co. man accused of killing 3 dogs in ‘fit of rage,’ sending estranged wife photo

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was arrested after investigators say he killed his three dogs “in a fit of rage” and sent his estranged wife a photo of the dead pets.
Linus Giles Goodman, 39, was charged Tuesday with three counts of animal cruelty, which are felony offenses.
Deputies say they got a call from Goodman’s estranged wife stating that she and her husband and been separated for about a month. She said Goodman had threatened her. However, according to Capt. John Sifford, deputies weren’t able to confirm if she had been threatened.
Officials say the wife showed deputies a text message she received from Goodman with a photograph of liquor and a rifle sitting on his truck. She then showed another photo of what appeared to be their three dogs - Luke, Cooter and Enos - covered in the bed of the truck.
Goodman reportedly sent a text that read, “killed the [expletive] dogs,” Capt. Sifford confirmed.
A deputy went to Goodman’s Cool Springs Road home, in the Township of Cleveland, but Goodman was not there. But officials say the deputy did find a dog run in the yard with no dogs in it and a fence with blood on it.
Goodman was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office under a $7,500 bond. He has since been released.
