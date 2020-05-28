Person found dead after Rowan County home destroyed in fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead after a house appeared to be completely destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon in Rowan County.
The fire occurred around 2 p.m. at a home on Crestwood Drive in China Grove.
The Enochville Fire Department responded to the fire.
Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, assisted by Rowan County deputies.
No other information was provided.
The fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.