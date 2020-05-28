Organizers of Faith Fourth of July explain decision for calling off weeklong event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in North Carolina was canceled earlier this week by organizers in the town of Faith.
On Thursday, organizers provided a news release giving more insight into the decision to cancel. Here, unedited, is that statement:
Cancelling this year’s Faith 4th of July Celebration was no easy decision. Much effort by our dedicated team of volunteers went into researching our options before making this ultimate decision. We know that many of the festival and parade’s lifelong fans and supporters are upset and confused by this decision.
With an event of this scale, we must take into consideration all the moving parts, and there are many. Several reasons prevented us from legally and safely moving forward in some way with this year’s events. To help ease minds and calm hearts, we want to share some of those reasons with you. We hope that this explanation will help you better understand why we had to make this exceedingly difficult decision.
First, this year we cannot obtain insurance for the event without written approval from state officials. Every year we obtain insurance for the event to protect us and the event goers in case anything were to happen that caused its need. We cannot put on this event without this liability insurance. We have tried to reach out to obtain this letter but were unsuccessful and we are at a point where we must decide for the sake of planning.
Secondly, since the festival involves amusement rides, every year we are required to have those rides inspected by state officials and they must meet regulations. This is for the safety of the riders and those operating the rides. Safety is always a top priority for us and the ride company we partner with every year. The state is not currently inspecting anything of this nature, and we do not know when they might resume inspections like these. We presume it will not be until restrictions are lifted in Phase 4 or beyond. There is no telling if that would be before the start of the festival or even July 4th due to daily moving targets caused by this pandemic.
Thirdly, many of the rides and the fireworks are technically located on public school grounds. Since schools are not allowed to operate during these times, we cannot use this much needed space for those activities.
Lastly, for anyone who has ever attended the Faith 4th parade you are probably familiar with the immense crowd that befalls our humble town every July 4th. Social distancing, whether you practice it or not, is a recommendation by the CDC, and we simply do not see how we could properly enforce it. Keep in mind that much of the crowd often sits up on private individual’s property on front lawns and businesses. Many of these individuals may be in a population that is more susceptible to this sickness.
This would have been our 74th year celebrating America’s Independence Day. Although we will not be celebrating together this year in our beloved town, we plan to have a grand jubilee of American heritage in our 75th year. We hope you will join us in looking forward to an even better celebration in 2021!
Anyone who knows the individuals who tirelessly plan and coordinate this weeklong festival would recognize that we are extremely patriotic. We do not relish having to make this decision and feel just as disheartened, even more so, as you do.
Remember, our patriotism is not celebrated on one day or even during a week, but every single day that we wake up under the United States flag. These times are difficult for all of us and the one thing that we can hold on to is that we are all Americans. We are in this together, and together we will endure.
