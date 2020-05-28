Organizers of Faith Fourth of July explain decision for calling off weeklong event

Secondly, since the festival involves amusement rides, every year we are required to have those rides inspected by state officials and they must meet regulations. This is for the safety of the riders and those operating the rides. Safety is always a top priority for us and the ride company we partner with every year. The state is not currently inspecting anything of this nature, and we do not know when they might resume inspections like these. We presume it will not be until restrictions are lifted in Phase 4 or beyond. There is no telling if that would be before the start of the festival or even July 4th due to daily moving targets caused by this pandemic.