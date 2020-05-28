One on One: Team Principal of Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team talks about new season, COVID-19 hurdles

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2020 Formula One racing season is now set to begin on July 5 in Austria, and it would be hard to find anyone as excited about it as Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner.
Steiner, a motorsports veteran with a storied career working with teams such as Jaguar and Red Bull, became Team Principal for the Haas team in 2014 and has guided the team since its first season in 2016.
Haas F1 is located on the same Kannapolis campus as the Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team and is the only American team competing in F1. The team’s European base is in Banbury, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.
Gene Haas is the founder of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, and he is chairman of Haas F1 Team.
This week Steiner took part in a Skype interview with WBTV to talk about the upcoming season and the challenges that have been presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the moment I think we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel because it looks like we are going racing at the beginning of July in Austria, and then we get going, so hopefully this will happen,” Steiner said. “This week we start it off where we left off when we left Australia on furlough basically from the FIA and we’re starting to prepare the cars to be ready when we get going again.”
F1 CEO Chase Carey released a statement in April, saying “We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend. September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races.”
Steiner says the last few weeks have been difficult with so much uncertainty about if and when the season would start.
“With not knowing what we’re going to do, it’s difficult to tell the owner what is going to happen, and if you don’t know what’s going to happen, the execution, you don’t know how much money you’re getting," Steiner added. "So you need to manage the finances accordingly because you cannot spend money you haven’t got, so you just need to be very careful with what you’re doing until you know where the trip is going.
"Basically, the most important thing for us is to know when we go racing, how long we go racing for, how many races we do so at least we can estimate an income.”
“It’s quite challenging but it’s the same for people at home doing nothing because they don’t know what is happening because we don’t know...this virus is a fluid situation. Nobody knows if this is going to get worse, it seems to be getting better, we seem to be slowly getting over it, it’s getting better in the world, so hopefully we can keep this going.”
The Ferrari-powered team is ready to get on track and improve on a disappointing season in 2019. Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen combined for only 28 points, and a drop to eighth out of the ten F1 teams. In 2018 the team had its best result, finishing fifth on the table.
“I think I’m very confident that we start racing on the 5th of July, I’m as confident as I can be. I think we can all look forward to just being on the track again. Cheer us on as well because we need it!"
"The picture has changed, it will be a different season this year, it doesn’t mean it will be a bad season, it could be, or it will be very interesting, in a short period of time to go racing a lot will be unknown by doing nothing, not racing for a long time.”
“In Formula One a lot of things have started already with Vettel leaving Ferrari, Sainz joining Ferrari, Ricciardo going to McLaren, I think there’s a lot to comment, just in a more compressed way because what we had planned to do over a year we now have to do in five months. I love racing, I’m looking forward to it.”
CEO Carey added that he expects the early races to be without fans but hopes fans will be part of events further into the schedule. “We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country,” Carey added.
“The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority one and we will only go forward if we are confident we have reliable procedures to address both risks and possible issues,” Carey said.
