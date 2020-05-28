Monroe Street School, formerly J.C. Price High, to be preserved thanks to $500,000 grant

Its description on the National Register of Historic Places describes the school as “providing public education for African Americans during the 1920s. The building was constructed across the street from the campus of Livingstone College, an African Methodist Episcopal Zion college, and was originally named J. C. Price High School, in honor of the college’s first president. The name was changed to Monroe Street School in 1931, when a larger facility serving exclusively as an African American high school was opened in Salisbury and given the name, Price High School. Monroe Street School played a pivotal role in the academic life of the city’s African American students until 1971 when it underwent full racial integration. Now called the Samuel E. Duncan Education Center of Livingstone College, the vacant building is undergoing rehabilitation for the school’s teacher training program.”