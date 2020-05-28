Local group plans “Say Their Names” protest for downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In response to the three prominent national cases of violent racial killings, Women for Community Justice is organizing a mobile protest in downtown Salisbury on Saturday.
A press release says that “because of the vigilante killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the brutal police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, WCJ is mobilizing to protest the continuing violence, impunity and murder of people of color. WCJ feels that these national cases need to be kept in the forefront of people’s collective memories in order to confront the systemic issues of racial injustice and express outrage that the killings are unending.”
The mobile car protest will occur Saturday, May 30 at 4:30 pm in downtown Salisbury.
Organizers say it will be conducted as a show of solidarity to the families and others who are seeking justice in Brunswick, Georgia, in Louisville, Kentucky and in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The press release included a quote featuring the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
The mission of Women for Community Justice is to promote trusting relationships between our community and local, state, and federal governments based on principles of equity, cultural and racial respect, and transparency in all actions and decisions.
