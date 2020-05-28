Local group plans “Say Their Names” protest for downtown Salisbury

A press release says that “because of the vigilante killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the brutal police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, WCJ is mobilizing to protest the continuing violence, impunity and murder of people of color. WCJ feels that these national cases need to be kept in the forefront of people’s collective memories in order to confront the systemic issues of racial injustice and express outrage that the killings are unending.”