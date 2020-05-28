Historic Morganton Festival canceled due to COVID-19

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Historic Morganton Festival, the largest outdoor craft festival in western North Carolina, has been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The festival has been a mainstay every September for almost 40 years.
Officials say contracts had to be finalized and deposits were due within a week, so without knowing what the coronavirus situation would be in September, officials made the decision to shut the festival down for this year.
The festival usually bring tens of thousands of people to the craft show and free concerts on Friday and Saturday nights of the festival. Officials say they are looking to the future and recovery.
“Instead the time will be used to focus our energies on smaller promotions throughout the year. Due to COVID -19 and the phased reopening’s being much slower than expected, there really was no choice but to make plans to hold the next Morganton Festival September 10 and 11, 2021,” a press release read.
Festival officials felt strongly that there was no way to have thousands of people in eight blocks of downtown and provide any safe social distancing.
“As our retailers, restaurants and bars struggle to re-open while managing customers counts, safety and food product availability, it was quickly recognized that the added stress of a large event would not be feasible,” the press release continued.
Officials say they will be doing smaller events more often over the next four to six months and residents are advised to look for upcoming events on www.downtownmorganton.com.
