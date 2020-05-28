Free coronavirus testing comes to Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say testing for the virus continues to be of the utmost importance in getting a handle on the spread.
Mooresville has the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita in Iredell County, according to the health department.
That’s why a drive-thru testing site was set up at the local high school.
More than 500 cars pulled through in the past two days.
Patients were swabbed, and the results will be available by next week.
Those not infected will be notified by mail, but people who do test positive will be getting a call directly from the health department so that the quarantine process can begin as soon as possible.
“People are nervous about the test but overall thankful that we’re doing it," said Megan Redford, with the Iredell Health Department. "They’re just thankful for the opportunity to get tested in such an easy way, and it’s no cost to them.”
The Iredell County Health Department will be back at Mooresville High School on Wednesday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. if you would like a free test.
