First Alert: Potential development of isolated to scattered thunderstorms Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies with spurts of sunshine will continue through the early afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Scattered thunderstorms could develop across the WBTV viewing area later this afternoon and into the evening hours.
These thunderstorms will be packed with strong winds and heavy rain. In combination with gusty winds, the saturated soil has the potential to weaken root systems leading downed trees. The storms will moves across the area fairly quickly, so the threat of flash flooding is relatively low today.
A few lingering showers may lead us into Friday morning.
Meanwhile, overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 60s before returning to the mid-80s Friday afternoon. Similar today, there’s the potential for the develop of a few strong to severe storms Friday during the late afternoon and evening hours.
A cold front will run through the region Saturday giving another opportunity for few a showers and scattered storms. But, drier and cooler air sweeps in during the second half of the weekend lasting to through the early part of next week.
Lower humidity and dry skies will keep high temperatures into the upper 70s Sunday and Monday before 80s return by mid-week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
