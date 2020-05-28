First Alert: Late-day gusty thunderstorms could lead to additional flash flooding, toppled trees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heavy rain that came by the way of Tropical Storm Bertha is now long gone, and we’ll enjoy some sunshine today with a much warmer and very humid afternoon.
Seasonal high temperatures in the lower 80s are back today. With saturated ground and a few more late-day storms also back in our forecast, we’ve declared a first alert, as there are still concerns for heavy downpours that could lead to additional flash flooding and gusty winds that could topple more trees.
Thundershowers may be slow to die down tonight and patchy fog may redevelop as low temperatures settle back into the muggy 60s.
Friday will bring mixed clouds and sunshine and the high humidity may make the high temperature in the middle 80s feel more like 90° for a couple of hours Friday afternoon. Another round of late-day thunderstorms is possible Friday in advance of a cold front forecast to pass through the WBTV area on Saturday.
There may still be a couple of thundershowers around Saturday with highs temperatures in the low to middle 80s before drier conditions and tons of sunshine return on Sunday. Cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s – and just as importantly – much lower humidity – will linger through the first half of next week!
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
