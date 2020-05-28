First Alert Friday with more rounds of storms, yet drier weather ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight with low temperatures around 68 degrees, and some patchy fog.
Friday will feature warm and muggy conditions with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.
A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, hail and frequent lightning.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.
A cold front will move across the region late Friday into early Saturday with lingering rain showers possible.
Saturday will feature a few rain showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Sunday will begin our drier weather trend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Sunday will also be pleasant, as drier air moves into the region, keeping the muggy conditions away (for a little while).
Monday and Tuesday will be comfortable with cool mornings in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue.
Wednesday will begin our warming trend with partly cloudy skies, isolated rain showers and storms, and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Thursday will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s and a few showers and storms.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
