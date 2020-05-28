Firefighter seriously injured while battling house fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter was seriously injured in a house fire in west Charlotte early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Afton Lane before 3:30 a.m. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the rear bedroom of the home and no one was inside the house at the time.
A firefighter hurt while battling the fire was alert and talking while being taken to the hospital with injuries. We don’t have any further details about the firefighter’s condition.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
