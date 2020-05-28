COVID-19 doesn’t stop graduation ceremonies in Burke County, with a catch

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Graduating seniors at East Burke High School got a chance to walk across the stage and get their diplomas on Thursday.
It wasn’t in front of a crowd, though.
Only their family was allowed front and center as each crossed the stage.
Burke County is holding graduations but not like any other they have had in the past.
Instead of a packed crowd listening to speeches and watching a line of graduates cross the stage, walk-through graduation is set for each high school.
Each graduate, in cap and gown, along with just their family, is allowed to walk as one group through the school.
They pass several exhibits and photos and, in effect, walk down memory lane.
Each group is staggered to keep social distance between families and all are supposed to wear face masks.
Parents and seniors said it was not quite the graduation they pictured before COVID-19.
However, the events of the past couple of months changed all that.
Most said it was a memorable experience and were grateful the graduates could have the traditional walk across the stage to get their diplomas.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.