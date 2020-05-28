Chesterfield Co., York Co. residents among additional COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents from Chesterfield and York counties are among four additional COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina, health officials reported on Thursday.
Both patients were elderly individuals. Two other deaths were elderly individuals from Fairfield and Greenville counties.
South Carolina now has 470 coronavirus-related deaths.
The state also reported on Thursday that 156 more residents tested positive for the virus. There are now 10,788 confirmed cases in South Carolina.
As of Wednesday, 187,788 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
Health officials say that more nearly 400 patients with COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19 are in the hospital.
During a meeting of health officials Wednesday, the director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced his resignation. Rick Toomey has served as the director of DHEC since Feb. 2019.
Toomey said he made the decision to resign in light of recent health issues he’s faced - which had him step down from his position for a brief time.
He also said he wants to spend more time with his family, especially his new grandson.
Toomey’s resignation comes in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought DHEC’s role in the state to the forefront.
His last day will be June 10.
Toomey joined Governor Henry McMaster as he answered questions Wednesday afternoon after the DHEC’s board meeting.
The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolina health officials have surpassed their goal to test 110,000 residents for COVID-19 in the month of May.
The state’s COVID-19 webpage update include new information about the virus’s association with chronic health conditions, also referred to as underlying health conditions. This data provides a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and 14 commonly seen chronic illnesses (such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease and others) of both positive cases and those who have died. Individuals with certain underlying conditions are at higher risk for experiencing severe illness or death from the COVID-19.
The state’s website information includes updated new demographic data, a newly calculated recovery rate, a current list of nursing homes and similar facilities impacted by COVID-19, and more.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
