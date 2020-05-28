Charlotte tow truck driver facing lawsuit revives old business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte tow truck driver being sued by the North Carolina Attorney General for price gouging is now operating his business under a different name.
In a lawsuit, Attorney General Josh Stein claims David Satterfield and A1 Towing solutions were towing and booting truck drivers who were delivering food and medical supplies during the pandemic.
Satterfield has managed three different tow truck companies since WBTV started investigating him a year ago.
Now, new paperwork filed with the state shows he’s reviving a company that’s already been in trouble.
On May 4, Stein filed a lawsuit against A1 Towing Solutions and Satterfield, alleging that Satterfield was charging upwards of $4,000 in some cases after booting or towing trucks that were delivering food, water and medical supplies during the pandemic.
On May 14, A1 Towing Solutions filed paperwork with the North Carolina Secretary of State to dissolve the company.
On the same day, Satterfield filed annual paperwork for another business he manages, Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement (ARPE). It has been two years since he filed paperwork for that company.
WBTV previously investigated ARPE when Satterfield was operating it. He’s still facing an assault charge for pepper-spraying a truck driver during that time.
Earlier this month, a judge entered an injunction against Satterfield in the Attorney General’s case, limiting the amount he could charge people he tows and only allowing him to tow cars if he has express consent from the property owner.
WBTV asked that Attorney General’s Office if that order would include any work Satterfield does for ARPE. A spokesperson for the Attorney General said the injunction applies to Satterfield and anyone working with him
