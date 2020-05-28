Brunswick County woman reported missing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Ashton Brooke Edwards who has been reported missing.
Ashton was last seen on Tuesday, May 26 around 9:30 pm and was in a car with David Wayne Presley. The two were seen in a metallic black 2011 Chrysler 200 with a North Carolina tag PAA-4517.
Ashton is roughly 5′6″, 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes - she had on blue jeans, a white t-shirt and sandals. David Wayne Presley is 5’5” tall, 165 pounds with blonde hair blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a reddish golf shirt.
If you have any information that could help you should simply call 911.
