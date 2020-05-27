WBTV’s Steve Crump speaks on coronavirus testing and dealing with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Words of caution constantly flood the airwaves and blanket all social media platforms.
Suggestions to stay safe routinely come from the nation’s Surgeon General and the CDC.
Being in a high-risk group considering my ongoing treatments for cancer means that doctors have ordered me to be tested for COVID-19.
Following their instructions means heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway one of the local test sites.
Various medical tests have come my way over these last 22 months, despite challenges seen and unseen.
With video camera onboard and mask in tow, we were prepared and looked forward to the testing, but health care workers didn’t see it that way.
Staffers from Atrium Health ordered me to turn the camera off, but my testing starts off much like previous treatments.
Thermometer in the mouth. No high fever and swabbing up my nose lasted just a few seconds, and then it was back on the road again…only to realize that more public service announcements were and are headed to a media platform near you.
Here’s what the process looked like:
Steve Crump got his results back for COVID-19, which were negative.
