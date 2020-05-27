UofSC to require face masks in classrooms, library as part of phased campus reopening plan

“Put simply, we wear face coverings in order to protect others, and as Gamecocks, we pledge to demonstrate concern for others,” Caslen wrote in a message on the university’s website. “The research is clear: an infected person wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others. It could be easy to assume that you don’t need to wear a face covering if you feel fine, but we all know that asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 could unknowingly spread the virus to those around them.”