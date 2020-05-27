Three subcontractors working on App State campus test positive for COVID-19

“We continue to work diligently to protect our community and quickly adapt as we respond to this rapidly evolving situation. We appreciate the community’s effort in doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We know this remains a stressful and anxious time for each of us and appreciate each person’s sacrifice and willingness to take action as we respond to this challenge. This virus will be with us for a while, so I encourage everyone to take action to slow the spread. Please, show your care for others by practicing the 3Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet from others and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.