Three subcontractors working on App State campus test positive for COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials confirmed that three subcontractors working on the Appalachian State University campus tested positive for the coronavirus.
AppHealthCare confirmed the three cases and said two individuals are Watauga County residents whose last days on campus were May 16 and May 22, respectively. The other individual, whose last day on campus was May 20, is not a resident of Watauga County.
Officials say these individuals have fully cooperated with isolation instructions and are recovering at home. Public health staff have identified close contacts, and they are in quarantine and will be provided access to testing during their quarantine period.
The total confirmed case count for Watauga residents is 14 with five individuals who have active cases that are in isolation and 18 others who are in quarantine due to risk of exposure.
“We continue to work diligently to protect our community and quickly adapt as we respond to this rapidly evolving situation. We appreciate the community’s effort in doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We know this remains a stressful and anxious time for each of us and appreciate each person’s sacrifice and willingness to take action as we respond to this challenge. This virus will be with us for a while, so I encourage everyone to take action to slow the spread. Please, show your care for others by practicing the 3Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet from others and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
About two weeks ago, 16 subcontract workers and one employee at App State were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, university officials said.
Additionally, AppHealthCare and App State are partnering together with all construction contractors working at the university to conduct broader testing at worksites, including those that have not experienced a positive case to date.
The latest updates regarding App State’s response to COVID-19 may be found at appstate.edu/coronavirus.
